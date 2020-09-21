Lightning look to even up Stanley Cup Final vs. Stars

The Bolts lost Game 1 Saturday night, but they haven't lost any hope.

TAMPA, Fla. — Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final didn't go the Lightning's way, but the Bolts are still optimistic about their chances in the series.

The Dallas Stars beat the Lightning 4-1 Saturday night to take a 1-0 series lead. The Lightning outshot the Stars 36-20, but Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin made 35 saves, including 22 in the third period. The Bolts believe making a few more plays will help to turn the tide in their favor.

"We've been able to bounce back, guys have learned from their mistakes," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Sunday. "Some of these games we've lost, we've felt that we were our own worst enemy in those games... We felt we made some errors and the other team capitalized on them."

One of those areas where the Bolts need to turn it around is on the power play. Going back to the Eastern Conference Final, they are 0-for-14 with the main advantage over their last four games.

But the Lightning could soon bring back one of the key pieces to their championship puzzle. Team captain Steven Stamkos was spotted skating and taking shots during practice on Sunday. Cooper says it's not likely he'll play in Game 2 tonight, but that he's "inching" his way back. Stamkos has not played since March because of a lower-body injury.

Stammer Watch: the NHL sent out this video today of Steven Stamkos skating leisurely, sprinting and stopping, putting up some shots.



Jon Cooper says the captain is 'inching his way back,' though he likely won't play Game 2. Rick Bowness expects Stammer back soon. #GoBolts #Bolts pic.twitter.com/ujlFiGfqbH — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) September 21, 2020

Game 2 is a pivotal one for the Lightning, and a situation fans have seen before. The Lightning lost Game 1 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Final to the Calgary Flames, only to take Game 2 and win the Cup in seven games.

The puck drops for Game 2 tonight at 8 p.m. in the NHL bubble in Edmonton.

What other people are reading right now: