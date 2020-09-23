Lightning look to take Stanley Cup Final lead in Game 3

The Bolts won Game 2 to tie the series with the Dallas Stars.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2020 Stanley Cup Final is tied at 1-1, and the Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to take the driver's seat tonight.

The Lightning are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 2 Monday night. Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Kevin Shattenkirk all scored in the first period and the Bolts held off a late Stars rally. While a 3-0 lead was cut to a perilous 3-2, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper praised his team's resiliency.

"There's one thing this team has done, they just never put themselves in panic mode," Cooper said Tuesday. "They don't go through the waves of the game. There are so many emotions that occur through 60 minutes, it's easy to get caught up in it. And they don't."

The Lightning hope to see their impressive power-play performance carry over into Game 3. Their first two goals in Game 2 came with the man advantage, something that hadn't happened in their previous four games.

One big question on the minds of Lightning fans: What about Steven Stamkos? The team has not given an update on the captain's status since he was spotted skating in practice Sunday, the day before Game 2. Stamkos has not played since March because of a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old center is the Lightning's all-time leader in goals (422) and points (832).

Game 3 starts tonight at 8 p.m. at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The Bolts will host an official watch party with limited seating at Amalie Arena.

