Live: 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade gets underway

The Bolts are making their way along the Hillsborough River to celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with all of Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in town and they brought a special guest back with them: the Stanley Cup.

After beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 Monday night in Game 6 on the Stanley Cup Final, the Bolts are out of the NHL bubble and ready to celebrate.

What's a better and more Tampa Bay way to celebrate than a boat parade?

Right now, your 2020 Stanley Cup Champs are making their way along the Riverwalk and Hillsborough River to celebrate their victory with fans.

The start of the parade will be at Marjorie Park on Davis Islands to Rick's on the River. You can find a map of the parade route here.

Can't be there you can follow along with us on-air, online or in the thread below!

LET'S GO BOLTS!

5:34 p.m.

HOIST THE CUP! The Stanley Cup is officially on the water. We repeat it is officially on the water.

5:22 p.m.

The energy is high Bolts fans! The Stanley Cup is out, the boats are boarded and the fans are R-E-A-D-Y.

5:02 p.m.

Well...that's one way to celebrate. A Fan was seen with his own "Stanley Cup" while riding in the Hillsborough River.

HYPING UP THE CROWD 🏆: This @TBLightning fan has his own #StanleyCup and has been pumping up the crowd along the Hillsborough River before the Bolts get here! That’s one way to get the party started! 😂⚡️ #GoBolts @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/uIlgoAnAam — Angelina Salcedo (@AngelinaWTSP) September 30, 2020

4:50 p.m.

Fans are out along the parade path, awaiting a glimpse of the Stanley Cup!