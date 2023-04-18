Ready to 'Be the Thunder' for the 2023 NHL Playoffs? Where to find watch parties for First Round games

Event-goers can expect live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials and much more.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. But for fans wanting to watch the games live with other Lightning fans, there will be watch parties to attend.

For the First Round series games, watch parties will be held at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa.

According to the official website for the Bolts, the party starts at 6:30 p.m. — an hour before puck drop on the lawn.

To view the rest of the schedule for the first four games of the series, click here.

It wouldn't be a routine postseason if the Lightning are not competing in it, and now, the Bolts will be on the hunt for a fourth consecutive Eastern Conference title and Stanley Cup appearance.

The first test for the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champions in the playoffs will be against the Maple Leafs.

This tantalizing matchup, locked in for some time, is a rematch from the first round last year when the Bolts rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven games.

This time around, Tampa Bay is entering the matchup with shaky form, and it goes without saying the team will need their star players to put on a performance out on the ice should the Lightning advance.