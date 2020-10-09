Alex Killorn suspended from Game 3 after major penalty call

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn will be sitting out the next matchup between the Bolts and the New York Islanders.
The one-game suspension is a result of a boarding call against Killorn during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Kilorn went before the NHL's Department of Player Safety Thursday who made the call suspension call, according to the NHL.
The incident in question occurred with 5:51 left in the first period when Killorn was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Islander forward Brock Nelson.
Later that night, the Bolts went on to secure a narrow win over the Islanders with a goal by Nikita Kucherov within the last seven seconds of the game. The Bolts now lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3.
