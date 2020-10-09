Alex Killorn suspended from Game 3 after major penalty call

The NHL's Department of Player Safety issued a one-game suspension for Killorn's boarding of Brock Nelson.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn will be sitting out the next matchup between the Bolts and the New York Islanders.

The one-game suspension is a result of a boarding call against Killorn during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kilorn went before the NHL's Department of Player Safety Thursday who made the call suspension call, according to the NHL.

The incident in question occurred with 5:51 left in the first period when Killorn was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Islander forward Brock Nelson.

Later that night, the Bolts went on to secure a narrow win over the Islanders with a goal by Nikita Kucherov within the last seven seconds of the game. The Bolts now lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3.

