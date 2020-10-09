x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lightning

Alex Killorn suspended from Game 3 after major penalty call

The NHL's Department of Player Safety issued a one-game suspension for Killorn's boarding of Brock Nelson.
Credit: Kim Klement/USA Today Sports
May 20, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Alex Killorn (17) works out prior to game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn will be sitting out the next matchup between the Bolts and the New York Islanders. 

The one-game suspension is a result of a boarding call against Killorn during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kilorn went before the NHL's Department of Player Safety Thursday who made the call suspension call, according to the NHL

The incident in question occurred with 5:51 left in the first period when Killorn was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Islander forward Brock Nelson.

Later that night, the Bolts went on to secure a narrow win over the Islanders with a goal by Nikita Kucherov within the last seven seconds of the game. The Bolts now lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter