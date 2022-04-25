Lightning's Killorn nominated for 2022 Masterton Trophy

The trophy is awarded to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game."

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning center and alternate captain Alex Killorn is the team's nominee for the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy, the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) said.

The trophy is awarded every year to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game." After every hockey club submits a nomination, the top three vote-getters are designated as finalists.

From there, the trophy is awarded between Games 3 & 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. This is at the same time as other major NHL awards.

This is Killorn's second nomination in three years; he was the team's nominee in 2020. According to the PHWA, Killorn has had one of the best seasons of his career following a devastating injury during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. After breaking his fibula, he planned on returning for Game 6 or Game 7 if needed following surgery that inserted a rod in his leg.

As of Saturday, Killorn has scored a career-high 54 points and has marked his second 20-plus goal season.

The PHWA says Killorn has been a "consistent part of the leadership group for several years and certainly displays the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Former teammate Blake Coleman said in the past, “He’s got his fingerprints all over this team. There’s not many things he doesn’t do for us.”