Amalie Arena to host 2,000 more Lightning fans for Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. — The "Distant Thunder" will be a tad bit louder at Amalie Arena with capacity increased to 9,000 fans for Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Attendance will increase from 7,000 to 9,000 people for playoff games, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday. The increased capacity comes following approval from local health and government officials, plus the NHL, the team said.
Just more than 1,500 fans cheered on the Lightning from Amalie Arena during Game 2 of the series Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.
"It was very emotional. We were in here on the glass January right before COVID hit, and I can't even explain the feeling to be in here," Michelle Hargett said in an earlier interview.
Round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs comes home to Amalie Arena on Thursday, with the lightning looking to extend their 2-0 lead over the Panthers.
