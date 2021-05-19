Amalie Arena to host 2,000 more Lightning fans for Game 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning look to rout the Florida Panthers at home Thursday with a maximum capacity of 9,000 fans.

TAMPA, Fla. — The "Distant Thunder" will be a tad bit louder at Amalie Arena with capacity increased to 9,000 fans for Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Attendance will increase from 7,000 to 9,000 people for playoff games, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced Wednesday. The increased capacity comes following approval from local health and government officials, plus the NHL, the team said.

Just more than 1,500 fans cheered on the Lightning from Amalie Arena during Game 2 of the series Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

"It was very emotional. We were in here on the glass January right before COVID hit, and I can't even explain the feeling to be in here," Michelle Hargett said in an earlier interview.

Lightning announce they are increasing Game 3 capacity at Amalie to 9,000 fans after receiving approvals from local health and government officials and NHL. #GoBolts — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) May 19, 2021

Round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs comes home to Amalie Arena on Thursday, with the lightning looking to extend their 2-0 lead over the Panthers.