TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has been named an All-Star, replacing Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price who is resting from an injury.

Vasilevskiy's name has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game in San Jose.

The All-Star game will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 26.

This year is the second time NHL All-Star activities are happening in San Jose.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.