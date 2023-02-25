Vasilevskiy makes 45 saves, Lightning beat Red Wings 3-0

Nikita Kucherov reached 699 points with a goal and an assist, Brayden Point also had a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal.

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves for his 30th NHL shutout and the Tampa Bay Lightning cooled off the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov reached 699 points with a goal and an assist, Brayden Point also had a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn added an empty-net goal to help the Lightning win for the second time in five games.

Ville Husso stopped 15 shots for the Red Wings. They had won seven of their last eight games. Detroit has been shut out three times this season.

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suffered a leg injury while blocking a shot in the first period and did not return.

Point's 35th goal provided the only scoring in the opening period. Kucherov's lead pass allowed Point to get behind the defense and he lifted a shot just inside the crossbar.

Detroit dominated the second period with a 19-3 shots on goal advantage, yet Tampa Bay emerged with a 2-0 lead.

Shortly after the Lightning killed off a penalty, Kucherov backhanded a shot from the right circle that squeezed through Husso's pads with seven seconds left in the period. Kucherov's 22nd goal this season was his 20th in 32 career games against Detroit.

Lightning D Erik Cernak served the first game of a two-game league suspension for elbowing Buffalo's Kyle Okposo on Thursday.

