On the side of the Tampa Municipal Office Building, there is a "Go Bolts" banner hanging loud and proud.

TAMPA, Fla. — When you're driving around the downtown Tampa area, you might be able to see an extra piece of Tampa Bay Lightning swag hanging high from a building.

Don't go aimlessly wandering around downtown Tampa breaking your necks trying to figure out where — we'll just tell you! On the side of the Tampa Municipal Office Building, there is a "Go Bolts" banner hanging loud and proud.

As the Bolts continue their run to become back-to-back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, Mayor Jane Castor, Lightning alum, Brian Bradley, the Blue Crew street team and Thunderbug held an event dropping the banner on Friday.

Here are some pictures from the city of Tampa of the banner reveal:

'Go Bolts' banner revealed in downtown Tampa just in time for playoffs 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Old City Hall, downtown bridges and the Tampa Riverwalk will also light up in Blue starting Friday at sunset to cheer on the Bolts.

Something fans can do to cheer on the team heading into the playoffs? Share their lucky charms!

This playoff season the Lightning are asking fans to lend the team their lucky items as the Bolts chase history on the road to a three-peat.

The team is asking for your lucky jerseys, keychains, hats, pucks, cups...even your lucky socks. The good luck charms will travel with Steven Stamkos, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman and the rest of the hockey team as they travel in the playoffs.

The charms will also be displayed in Amalie Arena, home of the Lightning, and online.

Don't worry, you'll get your things back. The team will return your good luck charms after the season ends.