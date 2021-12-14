Bolts take on Kings in Tampa following five-game road stretch

The Lightning went 4-1 in their five games on the road, with wins over the Bruins, Flyers, Canadiens and Maple Leafs.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to go head to head on Tuesday at Amalie Arena, following a week-long stretch of games that kept the Bolts on the road.

Steven Stamkos will be the player to watch for the Bolts. He ranks seventh in the NHL with 32 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 19 assists.

The Lightning are 8-3-2 in home games. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

The Kings are 4-4-2 in road games. Los Angeles is 29th in the Western Conference with 35.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

Still on the shelf for Tampa Bay are superstars Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. However, there was a glimmer of good news for fans prior to practice Tuesday morning, when both Point and Kucherov were spotted skating on the ice.

Kucherov has been out since October following surgery for a lower-body injury. Point suffered a shoulder injury in November.

The Lightning are 7-2-1 over the last 10 games. The team is averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.