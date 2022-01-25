Bolts' Nikita Kucherov enters COVID-19 protocol

The news was announced Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov has entered COVID-19 protocol, the team's beat writer Bryan Burns reported Tuesday.

Kucherov got back on the ice earlier this month after missing 32 games with a lower-body injury.

Kucherov got hurt chasing a puck during the third period Oct. 16 at Washington. The high-scoring forward appeared to be injured in the groin-abdominal area.

He underwent surgery on Oct. 26 and recovered for more than 10 weeks.

As NHL.com points out, Kucherov was a key figure in the Bolts' last Stanley Cup run, leading the postseason with eight goals and 24 assists to earn the team its second straight championship title.