The Tampa Bay Lightning season is over as they fall 4-0 to the Stanley Cup Final-bound Washington Capitals.

Alex Ovechkin struck first for the Capitals in Game 7, scoring 1:02 seconds into the game.

The high emotion in the game was obvious from the beginning. The Capitals Tom Wilson and Bolts Brayden Coburn were sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes in the first period for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the second both men were back on the ice, they went at it again. Both men got five minutes each for fighting.

The Caps made it 2-0 when Andre Burakovsky scored with 11:01 left in the second. Then they made it 3-0 when Burakovsky scored again with 3:29 left.

There's no better time to get your first two goals of the #StanleyCup Playoffs than in #Game7. pic.twitter.com/PdD453BASd — NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2018

The Caps tacked on one more goal with an empty netter by Nicklas Backstrom with 3:43 left.

Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout and the Lightning, who led the NHL in goals during the regular season, failed to score in the last 159 minutes, 27 seconds - a stretch of nearly eight periods.

To earn a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, where they'll play the Vegas Golden Knights, the Capitals beat the top-seeded Lightning three times on the road, improving to 8-2 away from home this postseason.

It's Washington's first Cup Final appearance since 1998, and the first during Ovechkin's 13-year career.

