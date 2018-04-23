TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have the hottest tickets in town, but after a season full of low-priced tickets (compared to the NHL average), Bolts fans may have been hit with a bit of sticker shock Monday when round 2 playoff tickets went on-sale.

In addition to face values that climbed dramatically from the regular season, Lightning fans headed to the playoffs must also pay a series of unavoidable Ticketmaster fees. Even tickets purchased during the regular season from the Lightning's box office at Amalie Arena carry Ticketmaster surcharge fees.

How come?

"We specifically have a contract with Ticketmaster that was signed back in 2009 (under) different ownership at the time," Lightning spokesman Bill Wickett told 10News in 2016.

"We're very proud of our product," Wickett continued, "and our ticket prices are (among the lowest) in the National Hockey League. So we think we're treating people pretty well for the product that they're getting."

Wickett added that season tickets and group tickets are exempt from the otherwise mandatory fees.

An $81 balcony seat for the Bolts' second-round playoff matchup against either the Bruins or Maple Leafs will wind up costing over $100, thanks to a $14.70 "service fee," a $3.75 "facility charge," and a $5 "order processing fee."

However, not all local sporting venues charge large fees - the Rays don't charge transaction fees when you purchase tickets at the stadium.

And the Buccaneers, who until recently had no ticket fees, just instituted a $4 across-the-board ticket fee, regardless of how you purchase your tickets.

