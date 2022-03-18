Bolts receive Hagel from Blackhawks in blockbuster trade

Tampa Bay gave up two first round picks and two players for the star left wing.

TAMPA, Fla. — The future is now for the Tampa Bay Lightning. In case anyone was wondering whether the team was serious about a three-peat, the Bolts have added another phenomenal player to their star-studded roster in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Lightning will receive left wing Brandon Hagel from Chicago, as well as two fourth-round picks (2022 and 2024) in exchange for Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and two future first-round picks (2023 and 2024).

Two first-round picks may sound like a hefty price to pay for the young talent, but the Lighting are getting a hefty bargain with Hagel. NBC Sports reports that the 23-year-old is not only on an 82-game pace to score 31 goals, but he also has a cap hit of just $1.5 million over the next two seasons.

We have acquired forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago’s fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 from the Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk and our first-round picks in 2023 and 2024.https://t.co/13TD2xxNaO — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 18, 2022

"This is a tremendous deal for the Lightning," said 10 Tampa Bay sports director Evan Closky. "Look, they paid a pretty penny for Hagel. Katchouk and Raddysh have plenty of promise plus if you go back to 2018, the Lightning will only have two first-round picks from 2018 to 2024.

"Having said that, Hagel not only helps them this season, but his cap is so minimal moving forward, he will be around the next two seasons with Tampa Bay's salary cap so tight. The Lightning did a similar deal, although less costly, for Blake Coleman in the past, and I think fans enjoyed that trade very much."

The Bolts will be back in Amalie Arena Friday night to take on the New York Rangers. Puck drop is at 8 p.m.