Point scores in 3rd as Lightning beat Panthers 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday.

Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. The center has eight goals over his last eight games, and 14 in 17 games against Bobrovsky.

Sergachev put the Lightning up 3-1 at 7:22 from along the left wing boards. Bobrovsky was down on the ice and his stick was trapped under Tampa Bay's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who was knocked down batting for position with Florida's Aaron Ekblad.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice challenged the goal for goaltender interference. After a video review, the officials determined Bobrovsky was tripped by Ekblad.

Stamkos got his 496th career goal with 3:15 to play. The Lightning captain has eight goals and 12 assists during a 13-game point streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves, and Pat Maroon had the other Tampa Bay goal.

Bobrovsky stopped 34 shots, and Zac Dalpe scored for the Panthers.

Dalpe got his second goal in three games this season when he sent the puck through the crease and it deflected off Sergachev, tying it at 1 at 6:02 of the second.

Maroon opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. Anthony Cirelli set up Maroon's shot at 8:40 with a nice pass from the corner boards.

Cirelli has four assists in four games since returning from shoulder surgery.

Bobrovsky turned aside 18 shots during the first, including three apiece from Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Ekblad skated down the slot alone with two seconds left but was stymied by Vasilevskiy, who faced nine shots in the first.

Vasilevskiy made a terrific stretch pad save on Sam Reinhart’s in-close power-play shot midway through the second.

NUMBERS

Lightning defenseman Cal Foote ended a 25-game assist drought with two assists. ... Both teams went 0 for 4 on the power play.

