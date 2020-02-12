Limited edition Bud Lightning bottles hit shelves today

Cheers, Bolts fans!

TAMPA, Fla — Let the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup win celebration continue with a Bud Lightning.

The wait is over, and Bud Light's limited-edition Stanley Cup Champion bottles are hitting the shelves. Bud Light said in a news release that the bottles will be available at certain wholesalers across the Tampa Bay region while supplies last.

Bud Light announced it would roll out the special edition beer in September when the Lightning beat the Dallas Stars and brought home their second Stanley Cup win in franchise history.

Bud Light is the official beer sponsor of the NHL.

Just remember: Drink responsibility, all!

