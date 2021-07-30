'A bet's a bet': Canadian prime minister makes good on Stanley Cup wager with President Biden

A package of Montreal smoked meat sandwiches is on its way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making good on his Stanley Cup wager with President Joe Biden after taking time to recover from Montreal's "heartbreaking" loss.

The two leaders first struck a deal ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final where the Bolts managed to defeat the Canadiens and once again become champions in five games.

At the time, while it was unclear what was at stake in the wager, it was clear that Biden was fully on board in support of the Bolts.

"You're on pal #GoBolts," Biden tweeted.

Now, just more than three weeks after the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row, Trudeau is sending a special delivery across the border.

"A package of Montreal smoked meat sandwiches is heading your way – enjoy! And congratulations to the @NHL champs, the @TBLightning," he tweeted.

Winning the 2021 Stanley Cup Final was more than just a victory for the Bolts, it also marked the team's place in NHL history when they became both the youngest franchise to win back-to-back titles.