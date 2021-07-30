'A bet's a bet': Canadian prime minister makes good on Stanley Cup wager with President Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making good on his Stanley Cup wager with President Joe Biden after taking time to recover from Montreal's "heartbreaking" loss.
The two leaders first struck a deal ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final where the Bolts managed to defeat the Canadiens and once again become champions in five games.
At the time, while it was unclear what was at stake in the wager, it was clear that Biden was fully on board in support of the Bolts.
"You're on pal #GoBolts," Biden tweeted.
Now, just more than three weeks after the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup for the second time in a row, Trudeau is sending a special delivery across the border.
"A package of Montreal smoked meat sandwiches is heading your way – enjoy! And congratulations to the @NHL champs, the @TBLightning," he tweeted.
Winning the 2021 Stanley Cup Final was more than just a victory for the Bolts, it also marked the team's place in NHL history when they became both the youngest franchise to win back-to-back titles.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says he’ll sign exec. order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks
- CDC document warns delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox
- Can you be legally required to have a COVID vaccine in Florida?
- Tampa police officers spent $421 at strip club during operation 'that yielded no results,' report says
- Universal Orlando to require employees to wear masks again
- Time to buy school supplies: Here's how to save big
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter