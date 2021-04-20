Carolina tops Lightning 4-1, tied atop Central Division

Tuesday's game was the last time these two teams would face off for the season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nino Niedereitter, Jordan Staal and Steven Lorentz scored second-period goals to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal with 2.2 seconds left. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 26 shots for the victory.

Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 32 saves.

Tuesday's game was the last time these two teams would face off for the season. Tampa Bay finished 4-3-1 against Carolina.