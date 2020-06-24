x
Celebrate Pride Month with the Tampa Bay Lightning

The team and the Lightning Foundation are auctioning off some pretty cool items to raise money and celebrate Pride.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation are celebrating Pride month with auctions and mystery pucks.

The team is auctioning off a team-signed ABSOLUT Pride bottle, a Cory Conacher Pride Syracuse Crunch jersey and other Lightning items through Thursday. 

But the fun doesn't stop there. 

On Friday, Lightning Foundation will be selling a limited number of Pride mystery pucks which will also benefit local LGBTQ+ nonprofit charities. The Pride pucks are either signed by a current Lightning player or contain a notice that the fan has won a team-signed item. 

You can find the mystery pucks sales here starting at 10 a.m. June 26.  

Plus, for every mystery puck sold Florida Blue will make a $20 donation to Metro Inclusive Health, a non-profit organization providing Tampa Bay with quality health and wellness services that are inclusive, relevant and supportive.

You can find more information on the auctions here.

