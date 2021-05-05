Cernak has goal and 2 assists, Lightning beat Stars 6-2

The Bolts are now tied with Florida for second place in the Central Division standings.

TAMPA, Fla. — Defenseman Erik Cernak had a goal and two assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Defending champion Tampa Bay has won six of the seven meetings this season between the 2020 Stanley Cup finalists. The teams will meet again Friday night in Tampa.

The Stars remained alive for the fourth and final spot in the Central Division after Nashville’s loss in Columbus. Dallas is four points back with three games remaining.

Andrei Vasileskiy finished with 20 saves for his 31st victory of the season. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay.

The Bolts are now tied with Florida for second place in the Central Division standings. Tampa Bay owns a game over the Panthers.