Coleman scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 3-1

The Lightning are now within a point of Florida for second place in the Central Division.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. — Ondrej Palat scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Curtis McElhinney stopped 24 shots, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

Blake Coleman had two goals, including an empty netter with 25 seconds left for Tampa Bay. Seth Jones scored for the Blue Jackets. 

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for Columbus, which is winless in its last eight games (0-7-1).

The Lightning are now within a point of Florida for second place in the Central Division. The team still trails the division-leading Hurricanes by three points.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

