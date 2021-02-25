Colton scores in NHL debut, Lightning beat Hurricanes 3-0

TAMPA, Fla — Ross Colton scored in his NHL debut and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night in the third of four straight games between the teams.
Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored, and Alex Killorn had two assists. Vasilevskiy had his 22nd career shutout and first since March 2020 against Montreal.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves for the Hurricanes after shutting out the Lightning in his previous start. Carolina has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
The teams will finish the series Thursday night in Tampa. They split the first two games in Raleigh.
