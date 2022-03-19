Courtney Robinson serves as guest PA announcer for Lightning

Our own 10 Tampa Bay anchor helped recognize Gender Equality Night.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans may have heard a familiar voice Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

10 Tampa Bay anchor Courtney Robinson was a guest PA announcer as the hockey team celebrated Gender Equality Night as part of a larger effort to recognize Women's History and Gender Equality Month.

On social media, Robinson thanked legendary PA announcer Paul Porter for his support of her guest appearance. She also praised Jamia Erban, who is the in-arena host for the Bolts' ECHL affiliate: the Orlando Solar Bears.

Bucs and Bolts contributor Kasey Hudson was Saturday's in-studio host, as the New York Rangers took on the lightning. The Lightning ultimately lost 2-1, but Hudson publicly praised the "team of talented women" who worked the game.

The celebration of women was not limited to one day. Earlier this month, the Lightning's Community Hockey Department hosted an all-girls youth clinic at Amalie Arena.

"We're proud to continue to grow the game of hockey for everyone right here in Tampa," the team tweeted Saturday.

