Lightning-Stars rematch in jeopardy after 6 Dallas players test positive for COVID-19

Two Stars staff members also tested positive.

An announcement Friday from the NHL could impact the upcoming rematch between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars, who the Bolts defeated last year to win the Stanley Cup.

The hockey league says six Dallas players and two staff members have recently tested positive for COVID-19. They have since been self-isolating.

As a result of the situation, the Stars' training facilities have been temporarily closed and will remain shut down for several days as more testing and contact tracing is completed.

"The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Stars' regular-season schedule with the expectation that the team will not open its 2020-21 season earlier than Tuesday, January 19," the NHL wrote in a statement.

That would impact the Lightning's upcoming regular-season game with the Stars, which was set to happen on Jan. 17 in Tampa.

The teams are scheduled to face each other eight times this regular season because they are in the same division for the first time, based on coronavirus protocols.

NHL statement on the Dallas Stars. https://t.co/AsYqpL4XK3 pic.twitter.com/r2iT8vYWH0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 8, 2021

