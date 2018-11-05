The Washington Capitals done-did it. They shook off the Penguins bugaboo and finally advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, becoming the first team from Washington D.C. to make it to a conference final since ... the Washington Capitals in 1998.

However, before we all start declaring this the Caps year, they have another major obstacle incoming as they try to win the city's first championship since 1992, when the Redskins won the Super Bowl.

That obstacle comes in the form of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have needed just 10 games to reach the conference finals. They discarded the Bruins and Devils in five games, and they've lived up to every bit of their first-place finish in the East so far.

Led by some of the best goal-scorers in hockey, the Lightning are looking for their second Stanley Cup appearance in four years.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved