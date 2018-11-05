The Washington Capitals are the next obstacle on the Bolts' road to the Stanley Cup.

The best-of-four series started Friday night at Amalie Arena.

The Caps took an early lead with a first-period goal by Michal Kempny. The Bolts appeared to tie it up with 7 seconds left in the period, but the goal was waived off after referees ruled there were too many men on the ice.

Then the Caps scored a quick goal with 3 seconds left.

FIRST PERIOD STATS

Total shots -- Wash: 9, TB: 2

Hits -- Wash: 9, TB: 14

Giveaways -- Wash: 1, TB: 2

Takeaways -- Wash: 2, TB: 3

Faceoffs won -- Wash: 7, TB: 11

