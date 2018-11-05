After two periods of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Washington is leading Tampa Bay 4-1.
The Caps took an early lead with a goal by Michal Kempny. The Bolts appeared to tie it up with 7 seconds left in the period, but the goal was waived off after referees ruled there were too many men on the ice.
Then the Caps' Akex Overchkin scored a quick goal with 3 seconds left,
The Lightning power shortage continued into the second period, with a quick score by Washington's Jay Beagle. Then Lars Eller got a power-play goal.
The Lightning finally got on the scoreboard when Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal early in the third period. Then the Bolts pulled within two when Ondrej Palat scored.
SECOND PERIOD STATS
Total shots -- Wash: 25, TB: 10
Hits -- Wash: 11, TB: 18
Giveaways -- Wash: 3, TB: 5
Takeaways -- Wash: 4, TB: 5
Faceoffs won -- Wash: 17, TB: 16
