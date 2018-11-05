TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his Eastern Conference finals debut, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Braden Holtby stopped 19 shots and Michal Kempny, Jay Beagle and Lars Eller also scored for the Caps, who are alive beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time in Ovechkin's brilliant 13-year career.

Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed 4-0 heading into the third period.

The Caps took an early lead with a goal by Kempny. The Bolts appeared to tie it up with 7 seconds left in the period, but the goal was waived off after referees ruled there were too many men on the ice.

Then Overchkin scored a quick goal with 3 seconds left,

The Lightning power shortage continued into the second period, with a quick score by Washington's Jay Beagle. Then Lars Eller got a power-play goal.

The Lightning finally got on the scoreboard when Stamkos scored a power-play goal early in the third period. Then the Bolts pulled within two when Palat scored. But it was not enough.

Game 2 is Sunday night at Amalie Arena, where Tampa Bay also lost Game 1 in the second round against Boston.

GAME STATS

Total shots -- Wash: 32, TB: 21

Hits -- Wash: 15, TB: 27

Giveaways -- Wash: 4, TB: 8

Takeaways -- Wash: 6, TB: 8

Faceoffs won -- Wash: 27, TB: 23

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

