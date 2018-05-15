The Tampa Bay Lightning have a lead as they try to get back into the Eastern Conference Finals, which they trail 0-2 to the Washington Capitals.

It was a hard-fought first period, with team captain Steven Stamkos finally scoring a power play goal with 6:07 left in the first.

Here's a perfect example of what happens when you get ALL of the puck.



Feel the heat. 🔥 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6uVoKW3cnW — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2018

Early in the second, Nikita Kucherov extended the lead with another power play goal. Then Victor Hedman made it 3-0 with an unassisted score.

The Caps got on the scoreboard midway through the second when Brett Connolly scored.

