WASHINGTON (AP) - Victor Hedman scored his first goal of the playoffs and added two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final Tuesday night and cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Hedman had the primary assist on power-play goals by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov and was a key part of three big penalty kills that gave Tampa Bay some much-needed momentum.

Vasilevskiy was on top of his game as the Capitals put 38 shots on net. Vasilevskiy made seven saves on the penalty kill alone to save a beleaguered unit that came in ranked 13th out of 16 playoff teams.

The Lightning would still like to cut down on the quality chances Vasilevskiy has to stop in Game 4 on Thursday and beyond, like the one Brett Connolly scored on after a turnover by Ondrej Palat. They also surrendered a six-on-five goal to Evgeny Kuznetsov with 3:02 left that made things interesting in the final minutes.

It was a hard-fought first period, with team captain Steven Stamkos finally scoring a power play goal with 6:07 left in the first.

Here's a perfect example of what happens when you get ALL of the puck.



Feel the heat. 🔥 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/6uVoKW3cnW — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2018

Early in the second, Nikita Kucherov extended the lead with another power play goal. Then Victor Hedman made it 3-0 with an unassisted score.

Sell the shot and deliver the pass to perfection. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/bKCERs8Vqe — NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2018

The Caps got on the scoreboard midway through the second when Brett Connolly scored.

But then Brayden Point took the air back out of the arena with a score with 3:57 left on the period.

Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 4-2 with about 3 minutes remaining after Washington took out their goalie, but it was not enough, and the Bolts guaranteed the series will return to Tampa for at least one game..

