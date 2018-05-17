The Tampa Bay Lightning are aiming to even the Eastern Conference Finals after a gutsy Game 3 win over the Washington Capitals.
The teams traded goals early, with Dmitry Orlov scoring for Washington with 15:32 left, then Brayden Point answering about a minute later for Tampa Bay.
The Bolts took a lead when Steven Stamkos scored on a power play with 11:28 left.
The Lightning defense killed three power plays by the Capitals in the first.
The Capitals tied it up when Evgeny Kuznetsov scored about 5 minutes into the second.
Washington outshot Tampa Bay 29-13 by the end of the second period.
***
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.