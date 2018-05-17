The Tampa Bay Lightning are aiming to even the Eastern Conference Finals after a gutsy Game 3 win over the Washington Capitals.

The teams traded goals early, with Dmitry Orlov scoring for Washington with 15:32 left, then Brayden Point answering about a minute later for Tampa Bay.

The Bolts took a lead when Steven Stamkos scored on a power play with 11:28 left.

The Lightning defense killed three power plays by the Capitals in the first.

The Capitals tied it up when Evgeny Kuznetsov scored about 5 minutes into the second.

Washington outshot Tampa Bay 29-13 by the end of the second period.

The @TBLightning weren't going down without a fight. Check out the best mic'd up moments from their big Game 3 win before the series continues tonight. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/d3jZhh5fUP — NHL (@NHL) May 17, 2018

