When the Tampa Bay Lightning left Amalie Arena after Game 2, the situation looked dire. The Washington Capitals had taken two games and were heading home looking confident.

How two games have changed things.

After a dominating team performance in Game 3 and a career night for 23-year-old Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Lightning have tied the Eastern Conference Finals at 2 games apiece. The Lightning are hoping to take the series lead in Game 5 tonight at Amalie Arena.

The Bolts pounced early, with Cedric Paquette scoring 19 seconds into the game.

Don't blink. Seriously.



19 seconds into the game and this happened... 😳 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/n1UU2EOd39 — NHL (@NHL) May 19, 2018

Ondrej Palat made it 2-0 with a goal 10:56 into the first period.

Get the screen and send it home.



Lightning strikes twice. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/VASj36ToLo — NHL (@NHL) May 19, 2018

Ryan Callahan kept up the pressure with a goal on 33 seconds into the second period.

Game 6 will be in Washington on Monday night.

***

Before game 5 a moment of silence for the students of Santa Fe High School pic.twitter.com/I2y0p5YCuk — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) May 19, 2018

© 2018 WTSP