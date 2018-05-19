When the Tampa Bay Lightning left Amalie Arena after Game 2, the situation looked dire. The Washington Capitals had taken two games and were heading home looking confident.
How two games have changed things.
After a dominating team performance in Game 3 and a career night for 23-year-old Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Lightning have tied the Eastern Conference Finals at 2 games apiece. The Lightning are hoping to take the series lead in Game 5 tonight at Amalie Arena.
The Bolts pounced early, with Cedric Paquette scoring 19 seconds into the game.
Ondrej Palat made it 2-0 with a goal 10:56 into the first period.
Ryan Callahan kept up the pressure with a goal on 33 seconds into the second period.
Game 6 will be in Washington on Monday night.
