This is it. Game 7. The one for all the marbles. After tonight, either Tampa Bay or Washington will be playing for the Stanley Cup against the Vegas Golden Knights.

How we got here: The Capitals took the first two games at Amalie Arena, then the Bolts won two games in Washington. The Lightning took Game 5 on home ice, but were foiled in Washington in Game 6.

Alex Ovechkin struck first for the Capitals in Game 7, scoring 1:02 seconds into the game.

The tension in the game was obvious. The Capitals Tom Wilson and Bolts Brayden Coburn were sent to the penalty box for 2 minutes in the first period for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the second both men were back on the ice, they went at it again. Both men got five minutes each for fighting.

The Caps made it 2-0 when Andre Burakovsky scored with 11:01 left in the second. Then they made it 3-0 when Burakovsky scored again with 3:29 left.

There's no better time to get your first two goals of the #StanleyCup Playoffs than in #Game7. pic.twitter.com/PdD453BASd — NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2018

