Flyers clinch top seed in East with 4-1 win over Lightning

Tampa Bay’s star defenseman Victor Hedman did not return after appearing to twist his right ankle.
Credit: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, bottom, and center Tyler Johnson (9) work for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (14) and defenseman Philippe Myers (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Toronto.

TORONTO, ON — Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch the Eastern Conference’s top seed through the playoffs.

The Lightning not only dropped the game in completing preliminary round-robin play with a 2-1 record, Tampa Bay’s star defenseman Victor Hedman did not return after appearing to twist his right ankle while going down untouched midway through the first period. 

The Lightning did not provide any details on the 2017 Norris Trophy winner’s status except to announce he would miss the remainder of the game.  

Joel Farabee had a goal and assist, Tyler Pitlick scored into an empty net with 1:20 left, and Carter Hart stopped 23 shots for the Flyers, who finished 3-0. 

