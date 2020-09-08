Flyers clinch top seed in East with 4-1 win over Lightning

TORONTO, ON — Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch the Eastern Conference’s top seed through the playoffs.
The Lightning not only dropped the game in completing preliminary round-robin play with a 2-1 record, Tampa Bay’s star defenseman Victor Hedman did not return after appearing to twist his right ankle while going down untouched midway through the first period.
The Lightning did not provide any details on the 2017 Norris Trophy winner’s status except to announce he would miss the remainder of the game.
Joel Farabee had a goal and assist, Tyler Pitlick scored into an empty net with 1:20 left, and Carter Hart stopped 23 shots for the Flyers, who finished 3-0.
- Trump signs executive orders as Capitol Hill coronavirus aid talks break down
- 'He was defending himself and his family': Homeowner shoots, kills suspected invader
- St. Petersburg officer shoots, kills man she says grabbed her by the neck
- Suspected rapist who was freed due to coronavirus kills his accuser in Virginia, police say
- Education commissioner rejects Hillsborough County's effort to start school entirely online
- Another 182 Floridians have died from COVID-19, state reports
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter