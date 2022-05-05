Game 3 Preview: Bolts shift balance of power in series

Tampa Bay hosts Toronto in Game 3 of the playoffs Friday night from AMALIE Arena at 7:30 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the midst of their March slump, I think about Steven Stamkos' quote about confidence.

"It's such a fickle word and something that people take for granted I think. When you have it, it's great, but it goes away pretty quick, and you have to grind and battle and not cheat the game to get it back."

The juxtaposition between Game 1 and Game 2 was astounding.

On Monday, the Bolts could not have looked more overmatched. On Wednesday, the team rebounded jumping out to a 5-1 lead in Toronto before the Maple Leafs tacked on two late goals.

Where does that leave us with analysis?

Great question.

Conventional wisdom says both teams are neither as bad nor as good as they looked in their respective games against one another. At some point, the two squads should calibrate in the middle and this series will come down to the tinier details.

"I think that's a huge part, staying even-keeled," Bolts forward Alex Killorn said. "You can tend to get high. You can tend to get low. I think the good part of our team is we've been through a lot of these playoffs [experiences]."

Andrei Vasilevskiy (31 saves) recorded his 50th career playoff win and joined elite company as the @TBLightning evened their series at one game apiece. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/SkbL0CFVQP pic.twitter.com/liUiy4SjSJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2022

Nothing says that more than the 15 consecutive wins Andrei Vasilevskiy has recorded after playoff losses. It is an NHL record. The Lightning has not lost back-to-back postseason games since the Columbus series in 2019.

“What does it take to bounce back? It takes character,” Bolts head coach Jon Cooper said. “Tip your hat to the guys, you lose a playoff game and they go in there saying, ‘We’re not losing this one.’"

“There’s a really good chance of winning the [Stanley] Cup if you can do that.”

The two-time defending champions have all the power entering Game 3 inside AMALIE Arena. As long as the Bolts take care of business at home, they will advance to the next series playing the Florida Panthers or Washington Capitals.

We are a long way from thinking about that, though.

Seemingly in the postseason, we see refs swallow the whistle, but that's not happening in this series.

In Game 1, we saw 5-on-5 hockey for only half the game.

In Game 2, the Lightning had seven power plays. The Maple Leafs had four. The difference here is the Bolts scored on three of those opportunities and Toronto only logged a short-handed goal from their special teamers.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe feels like the refs are calling a tighter game while Cooper believes the penalties are warranted.

"In the end, most of these penalties are deserved and both of these teams have to recognize that," Cooper said.

"I haven't watched or followed all the games, but there seems to be a real uptick in the calls for early in the series...it creates a different feel from what you anticipated coming into this series, for sure," Keefe said.

Victor Hedman (TB77) was everywhere in the Bolts' 5-3 Game 2 win over TOR.



He scored a goal and three assists with a 79% xGF% at 5v5.



Here are his most notable plays and puck touches from last night. #GoBolts #NHLPotN pic.twitter.com/Icte3n7QxS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 5, 2022

The three things to focus on for Friday's matchup are:

1. If both teams adjust on the penalties, as expected, how will the Lightning fair playing 5-on-5 hockey?

2. Can Andrei Vasilevskiy build off of that Game 2 performance? Even though he made some incredible saves, he still has given up three or more goals in six of his last eight games

3. The Tampa Bay Lightning return to their home for the first time in more than a week. Will there be rust playing inside AMALIE Arena again or can they extend their home postseason winning streak to seven games?