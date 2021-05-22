Game 4 preview: Bolts need to slow the game down versus Panthers

Can a home team win a game in this series already?

TAMPA, Fla. — The AMALIE Arena crowd did not disappoint on Thursday night with 9,000 fans back in the building. Despite the electricity from the crowd, Tampa Bay could not nurse a 5-3 lead entering the 3rd period.

The statistics surrounding that Panthers comeback are staggering.

Tampa Bay had won 41 consecutive games when leading after two periods.



Vasilevskiy hadn't allowed six goals in any of his last 76 games.



Lightning were 134-2-1 in their last 137 games with a two-goal lead going into the third.



Until tonight. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 21, 2021

Bolts head coach Jon Cooper gave Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy 'maintenance days,' so they were not on the ice for practice Friday afternoon, but they will be playing in game 4.

Also, the Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky between the pipes after pulling Chris Driedger in the middle of game 3.

We are not used to seeing Vasilevskiy give up six goals in a game, but when you allow the opponent to shoot the puck 47 times, there is only so much he can do.

“To give up the chances we gave up last night, you can have Vasilevskiy on steroids and it doesn’t matter,” Cooper said. “I think he’s been exceptional for us. He gives us a chance to win every night."

The Lightning are a perfect 6-0 when leading a series 2-0. In those six instances, the Bolts have lost Game 3, three times.

The No. 1 key for Tampa Bay is to slow the game down. The Bolts were able to salvage game one and did not repeat that luck in game 3. Returning to the pace of game 2 is exactly how this team will win on Saturday and head to Sunrise with a chance to knock the Panthers out of the playoffs.