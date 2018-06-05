Facing elimination, the Boston Bruins scored the only goal of the first period. David Krejci got one past Andrei Vasilevskiy on a power play. The Lightning had two power-play opportunities in the first period, but couldn't convert either.

In that first period, Boston had 9 shots on goal compared to Tampa Bay's 7.

The Bolts tied it up in the middle of the second period on a goal by Brayden Point, then took the lead when J.T. Miller scored.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-1 and could wrap the series up with a win today.

FIRST PERIOD STATS

Total shots - Bos: 9, TB 7

Hits: Bos: 9. TB 13

Giveaways: Bos: 2, TB 3

Takeaways: Bos: 2, TB 2

Faceoffs won: Bos: 12, TB 12

Lightning fans booing Marchand as he is headed to the box for unsportsmanlike #GoBolts #Bruins pic.twitter.com/5Ce3xoiyh7 — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) May 6, 2018

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved