Lightning one win away from bringing home the Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla — One. Game. Away.
That's how close your Tampa Bay Lightning are to bringing home the Stanley Cup.
The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars in overtime in Game 4 Friday night 5-4. The team now leads the series 3-1.
Game 4 kept both Bolts and Stars fans on their toes with power plays, penalty kills, amazing saves and back-and-forth goal scoring through all three periods.
Unfortunately, Steven Stamkos wasn't on the ice for Game 4, but the team says he hasn't been ruled out of the series completely.
Now, one win stands between the Lightning taking home the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2004. Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday.
