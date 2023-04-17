'Go Bolts' banner revealed at Tampa City Hall as Lightning prepare for playoff game in Toronto

"We're so excited to #BeTheThunder and cheer on our team in the playoff!" city leaders wrote on Twitter.

TAMPA, Fla. — A banner was revealed on Monday morning at Tampa City Hall in support of the Tampa Bay Lightning who have once again made it to the NHL Playoffs.

As fans get ready to cheer on the Lightning when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first game Tuesday, Tampa dropped a banner that read "Go Bolts" at city hall.

With this being the sixth playoff appearance in a row from the Bolts, the Tampa Bay-area community is getting in the spirit.

#GOBOLTS! Thank you @TBLightning, @ThunderBugTBL, the Blue Crew, and all the fans who joined us for today's banner drop at City Hall. We're so excited to #BeTheThunder and cheer on our team in the playoffs! ⚡️💙 pic.twitter.com/yGz9qr4rVf — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 17, 2023

The tantalizing matchup between the Bolts and Maple Leafs is a rematch from the first round last year when Tampa Bay rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven games.

In the last 10 games of the regular season, Tampa Bay logged a 4-6 record, including a close 4-3 defeat to Toronto last week.

If the winning version of the team can show up in Toronto come Tuesday, April 18, the Bolts can not only get past the Maple Leafs but also challenge Boston, the league's current best team, to get to the Stanley Cup final.