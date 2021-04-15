Hedman scores in OT to give Lightning 3-2 win over Panthers

The Lightning remained tied for first place in the Central Division with Carolina.

TAMPA, Fla. — Victor Hedman scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers.

The Lightning remained tied for first place in the Central Division with Carolina, though the Hurricanes have a game in hand. Florida is one point back.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for his NHL-leading 26th victory of the season and added an assist. Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist. Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay. Chris Driedger stopped 15 shots for the Panthers.

Patric Hornqvist and Anthony Duclair scored for Florida, which has one win in the past four games.

The Bolts are now 3-2 against Florida this season. They have won 10 out of their last 11 home games against the Panthers.

Today's victory is the start of a six-game homestand for the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.