How can I watch the Tampa Bay Lightning's season opener?

TAMPA, Fla — Your Stanley Cup champions will be back on the ice Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at Amelie Arena. The puck drops at 8 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

The opener will not have fans in attendance because of rising COVID-19 cases in the Tampa Bay area.

Vinik Sports Group said Saturday in a news release that Amalie Arena will be closed to fans through at least Feb. 5.

The closure affects the Lightning's first game of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 13, against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“We have worked tirelessly, putting every safety measure possible in place at AMALIE Arena. However, as we review current data and COVID-19 modeling for the next few weeks in the Tampa Bay area, we do not believe it is prudent to admit fans inside the arena at this time,” said Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer for Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, in a statement.

“Please note the decision to close AMALIE Arena was made internally, without direction from local health or government officials.”

People who bought tickets for the season will be contacted by the ticket office with options on ticket refunds or use for future games.

