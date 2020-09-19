Watch Parties: How to celebrate the Lightning around Tampa Bay, safely

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready for their trip to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2015 and it all starts Saturday.
Puck drop for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the Bolts will meet the Dallas Stars for the start of a seven-game series, is at 7:30 p.m. Only four wins are needed to clinch the title of Stanley Cup Champions.
This will be the team's third visit to the final in its 28-year franchise history, last winning it all in 2004.
While we know you can't be there to cheer on the Bolts in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, socially distant watch parties are popping up in the Bay area.
Here's what you need to know:
Sparkman Wharf
The Channelside spot is hosting a viewing party between 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. There even is a chance to land yourself some Bolts swag!
Location: 615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
Get a spot at the Lightning's official watch party at Cigar City at Amalie Arena. The website says there will be appearances by Lightning alumni, ThunderBug and chances to win some swag. Things get rolling 90 minutes before puck drop.
Location: 375 Channelside Drive Tampa, FL
There is also celebrating in the safety and comfort of you home while you cheer on the Lightning. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Thuy Lan showed you how to be the "Distant Thunder" with some party snacks and drink recipes.
Pending any changes here is the rest of the Stanley Cup Final schedule:
- Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.
- Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.
- Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m.
- *Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
- *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.
- *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
* Indicates games considered "if necessary"
