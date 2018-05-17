WASHINGTON (AP) - Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaker with about 8 minutes left, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning weathered the equivalent of more than a period without a shot on goal to edge the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday night, evening the Eastern Conference final at two games apiece.

Killorn was left pretty much alone during a defensive breakdown by Washington and scored 6 seconds after a Tampa Bay power play expired, putting in a pass from Ondrej Palat.

Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, and Anthony Cirelli added an empty-netter with a second left.

Washington's goals came from Evgeny Kuznetsov - off an assist by Alex Ovechkin - and defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

The Lightning host Game 5 on Saturday night, with Game 6 back in Washington on Monday.

The road team has won every game in the series so far.

The teams traded goals early, with Orlov scoring for Washington with 15:32 left, then Point answering about a minute later for Tampa Bay.

The Bolts took a lead when Stamkos scored on a power play with 11:28 left.

The Lightning defense killed three power plays by the Capitals in the first.

The Capitals tied it up when Kuznetsov scored about 5 minutes into the second.

After a lackluster second period performance, the Bolts retook the offensive midway through the third, culminating in a goal by Alex Killorn with 8:03 left in the game to regain the lead.

Anthony Cirelli scored an empty netter with one second left to put the icing on the win.

Game 5 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.

