Bruins broadcaster insults Pat Maroon's weight, prompting players to donate to charity

BOSTON — If you turned on your TV to watch the Lightning take on the Bruins Tuesday night, you may have noticed some...off-base insults toward forward Pat Maroon.
Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards made comments insulting Maroon's weight as the Bolts trailed Boston in the first period.
"Listed at 238 pounds — that was day one of training camp. I gotta feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now," Edwards said on air. "Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. Hey, three cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?"
The comments drew backlash on Twitter, with fans and insiders coming to Maroon's defense.
"...fat-shaming a professional athlete and three-time Stanley Cup champion. @patmaroon doesn't deserve that. No one does," hockey writer Frank Seravalli wrote.
Maroon decided to clap back against the insults in a creative way by donating to a local mental health and substance abuse non-profit in Edwards' name.
He wrote that he made a $2,000 donation to Tampa Bay Thrives and encouraged his teammates, fans and the NHL to join in.
Almost instantly, fans started flooding the comments, commending Maroon for his reaction and pledging to make a donation.
Even Stammer said he's donating to the cause.
"Well done Patty…. Donating now!" Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos wrote in a tweet.
Stamkos raised his career point total to 999 during Tuesday night's game, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Bruins. The Lightning will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.