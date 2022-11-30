Bruins broadcaster insults Pat Maroon's weight, prompting players to donate to charity

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion made a donation to Tampa Bay Thrives, a mental health and substance abuse non-profit.

BOSTON — If you turned on your TV to watch the Lightning take on the Bruins Tuesday night, you may have noticed some...off-base insults toward forward Pat Maroon.

Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards made comments insulting Maroon's weight as the Bolts trailed Boston in the first period.

"Listed at 238 pounds — that was day one of training camp. I gotta feeling he's had a few more pizzas between then and now," Edwards said on air. "Inadvertent fasting for Pat Maroon is like four hours without a meal. Hey, three cups in a row, who can argue with his formula?"

The comments drew backlash on Twitter, with fans and insiders coming to Maroon's defense.

"...fat-shaming a professional athlete and three-time Stanley Cup champion. @patmaroon doesn't deserve that. No one does," hockey writer Frank Seravalli wrote.

A blowhard broadcaster fat-shaming a professional athlete and three-time Stanley Cup champion. @patmaroon doesn't deserve that. No one does.



Go home, Jack. You actually sound drunk. https://t.co/EDTQHpD1TT — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 30, 2022

Maroon decided to clap back against the insults in a creative way by donating to a local mental health and substance abuse non-profit in Edwards' name.

He wrote that he made a $2,000 donation to Tampa Bay Thrives and encouraged his teammates, fans and the NHL to join in.

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

Almost instantly, fans started flooding the comments, commending Maroon for his reaction and pledging to make a donation.

Even Stammer said he's donating to the cause.

"Well done Patty…. Donating now!" Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos wrote in a tweet.

Well done Patty…. Donating now! https://t.co/4dNTFSbJwA — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) November 30, 2022

Stamkos raised his career point total to 999 during Tuesday night's game, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Bruins. The Lightning will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.