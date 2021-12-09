Jeff Vinik discussing selling minority share of Lightning

If the sale does go through, Vinik says not much will change in the day-to-day operations of the team.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik says he is in the process of selling a minority share of the team.

In a statement sent to 10 Tampa Bay, Vinik says he is in discussions of selling a "minority position" in Vinik Sports Group. How much of the pie that entails has not been confirmed.

If the sale does go through, Vinik says not much will change in the day-to-day operations of the team since he will still maintain control of the sports group.

"I will maintain control of Vinik Sports Group and nothing will change with respect to the daily operations and objectives of the Tampa Bay Lightning," Vinik said.

Once the sale is finalized, Vinik says he will have more to comment on.