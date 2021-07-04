x
Korpisalo makes 36 saves as Blue Jackets beat Lightning 4-2

Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) stops a shot in front of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Johnson and Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic (96) and defenseman David Savard (58) during the third period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zac Dalpe scored for the first time in 4 1/2 years, Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. 

Max Domi and Jack Roslovic each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who rebounded after losing three in a row. Nick Foligno also scored.

Tampa Bay has dropped two straight and five of seven overall while relinquishing first place in the Central Division to the Florida Panthers.

Ross Colton and Luke Schenn scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 26 saves.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

