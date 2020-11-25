Lightning re-sign defenseman Mikhail Sergachev

TAMPA, Fla. — He's here to stay. The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed Mikhail Sergachev to a new three-year contract worth roughly $4.8 million annually.
The 22-year-old defenseman skated in 70 games during the Bolts' Stanley Cup-winning 2019-2020 regular season. Sergachev produced 10 goals and 34 points to go along with 58 penalty minutes.
"His 10 goals were a career high and ranked second on the team among defensemen," the Lightning wrote in a statement. "Sergachev also ranked first among all Lightning defensemen for power play goals with five."
The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Russia native played in all 25 Stanley Cup playoff games in 2020, posting three goals and 10 points. He was responsible for a goal and two assists in the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars. In Game 4, he had two assists.
Sergachev has ranked among the top three highest-scoring Bolts defensemen in each of the last three seasons. He was first picked up by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round, ninth overall, of the NHL's 2016 draft.
