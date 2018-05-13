The Tampa Bay Lightning took advantage of two power play opportunities with goals to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room for the first intermission.

This one started fast for Washington, though, as Tom Wilson's goal just 28 seconds into this one gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead. But then Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos both scored on power plays to give Tampa Bay the 2-1 lead.

The Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev was injured just before the end of the first period as a Washington shot on goal hit him right into the hip. At this point, we're not certain of his status, but he appeared to be in a lot of pain going into the locker room.

Washington leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

