Lightning release 2022-23 regular season schedule

Tampa Bay will open the season with three consecutive road games.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their regular season schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The Lightning will play a total of 82 games and will start out the season with three consecutive away games, including a rematch with last season's Eastern Conference Final foes the New York Rangers on Oct. 11, the team announced in a news release.

The Bolts are then scheduled to play their home opener a week later against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 18. In total, the team will be on the road for seven of their first nine games.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final "rematch", as some fans may like to call it, will take place on Feb. 9 at Amalie Arena as the Lightning hope to get revenge on the Colorado Avalanche.

Tampa Bay will take on each team in the NHL at least twice during the season and will also play against every team in the Atlantic Division four times, with the only exception happening against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators as they will face those two opponents three times each.

Teams in the Metropolitan Division will take on the Lightning three times each and every Western Conference opponent will be played against twice with one game at home and one away.

The 2020-21 Stanley Cup champions will play an even amount of home and away games. The team's longest streak of home games consists of six games from Dec 3-15. The Bolts are scheduled for their longest away trip with five games from Jan. 14-21.

A total of 14 back-to-back matchups are on the list for the Bolts in the upcoming season including three at Amalie Arena on Dec. 28-29, March 11-12 and 18-19.

The busiest time of the season for Tampa Bay will happen in March as they play 15 games with eight of those games hosted at Amalie Arena.

Ticket and broadcast information is set to be released at a later date, the team mentioned in the news release.